Hundreds of activists and community members parked their cars on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in front of City Hall on Monday, and honked their horns for nearly two hours while chanting, “Free our people” and “End cash bail.”
Some stood on top of their cars and shouted up to City Hall, while others stood in the street with signs or bullhorns.
“We are demanding of Mayor [Jim] Kenney: Take executive action releasing people held in pre-trial detention during this public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; [and] Call on the First Judicial District to act with urgency to release people from the city’s jails and juvenile detention center,” said Malik Neal of the Philadelphia Bail Fund in a statement.
The organizers also demanded that Gov. Tom Wolf take executive action and grant reprieve to prisoners who are “close to the end of their sentences, in prison only on parole violations” and those who are “elderly or at risk due to comorbidities.”
Organizers said not only are some detainees’ re-entry being delayed, but their health is at an increased risk as courts remain closed during the pandemic.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner walked briefly through the street as the protest took place and shared his views.
“I think it’s time for the governor to step up. The mayor’s powers are more limited. I think it’s time for the governor to step up and use every tool in the toolbox so that we can all be safer as a people,” Krasner said. “We need to make sure we’re not having cocktail parties with billionaires spreading the virus and we need to make sure our jails aren’t spreading it either.”
On Friday, Kenney’s office said the mayor is “confident” that the procedures the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has put into place “are proper and sufficient to safeguard the health of all individuals in detention as well as staff.”
The department of prisons has extended the quarantine period for new prisoners from 5 to 14 days to give time to assess for COVID-19 related symptoms, according to the department’s office of communications. Any inmate who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 or self-reports exposure to someone who has the virus is “removed from the standard intake quarantine area and housed separately at another facility on the prison campus for presumed or possible confirmed cases.”
Any employee, vendor or attorney who enters a prison or jail is screened each time they enter; they must tell prison medical personnel if they have a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.
Philadelphia has logged 1,072 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Monday, including at least one prison employee.
As of Thursday, 4,363 people were being held in Philadelphia jails; approximately 70% are Black.
In the last two weeks, Krasner, the Defender Association of Philadelphia, state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, and the House of Umoja all have called for officials to release non-violent offenders from local and state prisons.
The protest on Monday followed a digital campaign launched Friday by the #No215 Jail Coalition, Decarcerate PA, the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, the Philadelphia Bail Fund and Youth Arts Self-Empowerment Project (YAS). Members of the groups called, emailed and tweeted to the mayor’s office, urging him to issue the executive order.
“The only way we can prevent a major public health crisis in our jails is allowing for mass release of categories of people as well as a review of everybody in detention,” said Sarah Morris, a member the #No215 Jail Coalition and co-director of the Youth Arts Self-Empowerment (YAS) Project.
“Although the courts oversee what happens and makes the decision on who will be released, we hope [the mayor] will understand it’s his responsibility to make sure people don’t get sick and die in our jails.”
#No215 Jail Coalition member Mark Houldin believes waiting on the courts to act would mean more delays and a greater threat to the jails’ inmates and staff.
“I have been speaking to a lot of attorneys around the city about whether or not they have been having success filing individual motions with the district and what we have seen over the last two weeks is very little movement from the courts,” he said.
“When the courts shut down, a lot of attorneys were filing to have clients released. Most people were not getting released and a number of those motions weren’t getting responses from the courts. The case by case approach was not working and the jail population was barely reducing. Given that and what we’ve seen next door in New Jersey, with large groups of people being released, we are even more convinced that to protect the health of those in jail and the communities they return to, it has to be a large-scale release. And it appears that the courts are not going to take that action and that’s why we need Mayor Kenney to step in.”
New Jersey last week released nearly 1,000 inmates who were in prison for probation violations or low-level offenses.
While activists wait for Kenney, Wolf and the courts to take action, organizations such as the Philadelphia Bail Fund and the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund are working to get people released.
Neal, of the Philadelphia Bail Fund, said the two groups been overwhelmed with requests from lawyers and public defenders who are trying to get people out of prison. The two groups have bailed out about 100 people since the start of the outbreak.
“It’s work we shouldn’t have to do, but we can’t wait for the city to do the right thing,” Neal said.
