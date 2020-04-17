Signage on the front doors of Genesis HealthCare’s Ballard Center in Seattle informs visitors about Covid-19 on March 4, 2020. Warning that the novel coronavirus poses an extreme risk to the nation’s elderly and infirm, nursing home industry leaders on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, said they are recommending unprecedented action to curtail most social visits in the thousands of nursing homes and assisted living centers in the United States. — New York Times Photo/Chona Kasinger