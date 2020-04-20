Volunteers with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium tested 350 men, women and children for the novel coronavirus Monday in the parking lot of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church — the highest number of people the group has tested since they began testing last week.
Doctors said people were waiting in line hours before the 10 a.m. scheduled testing event began, signaling what they described as a dire need as the coronavirus disproportionately affects African-Americans.
“When I pulled up after 8, people were lined up around the sidewalk,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon and Founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. “Folks have been lined up all day, before the sun came up.”
Stanford said the consortium is offering the testing at several Black churches in the city, including Pinn Memorial Baptist Church, Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, the West Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
“We reached out to the city to [determine] which ZIP codes have the most diseases and deaths for African-Americans. In those top five ZIP codes, we [found] the churches in those communities,” said Dr. Stanford. “The church is a staple for African-Americans. It’s a place of refuge and familiarity. And even folks that don’t go to church may feel comfortable coming to a church to get tested.”
The Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Senior Pastor of Salem Baptist Church, agreed, stating that it was in keeping with Black church’s legacy.
“The church has always been a bedrock of the Black community,” Mitchell said. “In moments of crisis and dire need, none other than the church has been a reliable help for Black people. We have invested our hopes, our money and our future in our people during this time of crisis.”
Mitchell added that the consortium and the churches will fundraise to pay for the tests, as they are free of cost for those getting tested.
Stanford, a North Philadelphia native, said she felt like it was her responsibility to offer testing to the Black community.
“I couldn’t watch news reports talking about the disparities of African-Americans and not do anything about it,” she said. “At first I reached out to the city and state, but found out they were not doing anything…[for] residents in the hardest hit communities. Communities being hit the hardest need to be targeted and that has not happened.”
When asked if the government was indifferent to the effect the coronavirus has had on Black people, Stanford said the statistics show the story.
“I think actions speak louder than words,” she said. “We got out here April 16, which was the peak for Pennsylvania and started testing folks. For 13 days [prior], there was nothing changed, no mitigation efforts to address the communities hardest hit. FEMA was at Citizens Bank Park and left. They packed up their equipment and left.”
The testing site at Enon was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and did not require any referrals. Stanford said she tested someone as young as 14 and as elderly as 81.
Stanford said the consortium and its volunteers could use more personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.
One volunteer, Roman McDonald, brought materials out not too long after he got tested at Enon. His wife is one of the volunteers working with the consortium.
“I wanted to get tested because I have been having some chest pains and I don’t want to take any risks. I have two kids and I don’t want to run the risk of exposing them,” said McDonald. “[And] I’m just helping because it’s the right thing to do. I just asked what they needed and called on my resources.”
