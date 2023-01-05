Paramedics Camden

University Hospital, Camden Division, ambulances and emergency trucks rush to the emergency room at Cooper University Hospital Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in Camden, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a bill that will overhaul who runs emergency paramedic services in the city of Camden. Currently, the Newark-based University Hospital provides ambulances in the city, while the Marlton-based Virtua provides paramedics, who provide care for patients but not transportation. The new law will give the state's three, including Cooper, Level 1 trauma centers exclusive rights to provide both kinds of emergency medical services in their cities. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

