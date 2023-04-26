Cooper University Hospital

Cooper University Hospital trauma center, Camden. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

 Mel Evans

Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System signed a definitive agreement Tuesday outlining the terms of their merger.

Details of the deal were not mentioned in the announcement by the entities, but a news release disclosed that it took, “two months of due diligence review and work,” to come to terms.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

