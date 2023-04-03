medicaid enrollment signup

File photo: Will Bethea of Pennsylvania Health Access Network counsels a prospective Medicaid enrollee during a sign-up session at the Coleman Library in Northwest Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

For three years, most people who got health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) — federal programs that are managed by individual states for people with low incomes — were guaranteed continuous coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A temporary special rule prohibited states from terminating coverage for people whose incomes grew higher than the program limits, or when people failed to submit annual renewal applications.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.