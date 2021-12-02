Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure visited Philadelphia this week to learn how local health systems are successfully getting their workers vaccinated.
The Biden-Harris administration is requiring COVID-19 vaccination of eligible staff at health care facilities in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The requirement covers 17 million health care workers across the U.S. and applies to 76,000 medical providers including hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis centers.
"At CMS, we know how much everyone working in health care wants to keep their patients safe and that's why we are requiring workers to be vaccinated by Jan. 4," Brooks-LaSure said during a roundtable held Tuesday with leaders of local health systems that have introduced vaccine requirements.
“There’s no question that staff across any health care setting who remain unvaccinated pose direct and indirect threats to patient safety and population health."
During the event, health care representatives from Crozer Health, Grand View Health, Jefferson Health, Mainline Health, Temple University Health System and University of Pennsylvania Health System addressed best practices in significantly increasing staff vaccination rates.
For instance, prior to the vaccine requirement, University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) had a vaccination rate of 70% for eligible staff. The health system began its requirements Sept. 1 and has reached nearly 100% of staff vaccinated through vaccination or exemptions.
“From the outset we tracked the demographics of those who accepted the vaccine and even though all racial groups increased their acceptance we saw disparities,” said Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the UPHS.
“More white people were accepting the vaccine than African Americans and other persons of color so we did special steps to try to alleviate that situation.”
So the health system introduced “Operation Caveat” — an influencer campaign featuring individuals representing all job roles who shared the story of why they became vaccinated to encourage staff to get the vaccine. Penn Medicine also held town halls featuring staff members of color addressing concerns from communities of color and set up a vaccination process where staff brought shots to where front line staff worked.
Dr. Florencia Greer Polite, chief, Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UPHS, highlighted the importance of physicians participating in the campaign and making themselves accessible.
"There are people who worked in the hospital who never talked to a Black physician, never talked to a physician period," she said. "So making ourselves accessible to them was really part of it."
After the vaccination requirement was put into effect, Temple University Health System (TUHS) reached a 98% vaccination rate for its health care workforce, with two percent exempted. Temple put together a marketing and education plan for the community that engaged minority employees and key physicians as credible messengers.
“I think you have to have the right message and the right messenger,” said Michael A. Young, TUHS president and CEO TUHS.
When Crozer Health implemented the vaccine requirement on Oct. 29, the health system focused on health equity and targeted outreach.
Conlen M. Booth, senior director of Emergency Preparedness, Crozer Health noted their efforts were aided by all regional health systems implementing mandates around the same time, which prevented staff from leaving for another hospital.
During an interview with the Tribune, Brooks-LaSure said a key takeaway from the roundtable is that vaccine requirements work and that education is key.
“Education that really speaks to the different communities is just such a crucial part of this discussion,” said Brooks-LaSure, who is the first African American woman to lead the CMS.
“Particularly for communities of color, vaccine hesitancy is a real issue because of real issues that really predate the pandemic. We have to address those in order to be successful in addressing the pandemic,” she said.
“Really making sure that providers of color are speaking to the underserved communities is a critical part of making sure that the requirement leads to what we want - which is people getting vaccinated," Brooks-LaSure continued.
The rule requires health facilities to mandate all employees, volunteers and contractors have a first vaccine dose by Dec. 6 and to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. Providers that fail to comply could lose access to Medicare and Medicaid funds.
CMS will ensure compliance with these requirements through established survey and enforcement processes.
"Our focus is really on getting people to compliance," Brooks-LaSure said. "We will really focus on educating facilities and helping them get there and we want see good faith efforts."
The roundtable comes as a judge has blocked enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 rural states, pending a trial over whether the federal government exceeded its authority in issuing the nationwide requirement.
