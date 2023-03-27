Officials in Philadelphia have assured residents that the city’s tap water will remain safe to drink until at least 3:30 p.m. Tuesday following a chemical spill in Bucks County late Friday night.
“We understand the legitimate concern that is felt by the public as the release of chemicals into our waterways can pose a major threat to our health and safety,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a Monday evening briefing.
“The Philadelphia Water Department is working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen and that our water remains safe to drink and use. I encourage residents who want to make sure they have water available to fill bottles or pitchers of tap water and am confident that there is no risk at this time as no contaminants have been detected in the Delaware River water. Again, tap water continues to be safe.”
The incident in question occurred shortly before midnight on Friday and involved an equipment failure at the Trinseo Altuglas manufacturing facility in Bristol Township that led to the release of more than 8,000 gallons of a latex emulsion into Otter Creek.
The spill occurred because of a "an equipment failure," according to a statement from the company.
Following the initial release of contaminants, an unknown quantity of the hazardous materials may have entered the Delaware River which supplies water to much of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant, in particular, has been at the highest risk of receiving contaminated water from the spill as it is the only of the city’s three water treatment plants that withdraws from the Delaware River.
Although officials advised early Sunday morning that customers receiving water from the Baxter Plant switch to bottled water, by late Sunday night city officials had withdrawn this directive as they had yet to find the presence of chemicals from the spill in the water system after testing.
According to the acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Richard Negrin, the DEP has had representatives onsite at the manufacturing facility where the spill originated since just hours after the initial incident, with the intention of keeping officials on the ground until “there is no longer a threat to those impacted in Bucks and Philadelphia counties.”
Negrin added that the DEP intends to hold the “responsible party” accountable for the incident.
The DEP has advised that it is working closely with utility companies, including Aqua Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Joint Municipal Authority, the Philadelphia Water Department, and New Jersey American, as well as city officials and the EPA to conduct water sampling and ensure that the supply of drinking water has not been compromised.
Coast Guard officials say they and other agencies are working to remove the spill material from the storm drain system and outflow on Mill Creek. So far, 60,000 gallons of contaminated water has been collected, officials said Monday. Shoreline patrols Sunday morning turned up no visible chemicals along the Delaware River, they said.
Bottled water was selling out fast across the city after residents were warned about possible contamination of drinking water.
First, the city issued guidance to drink bottled water, before changing those instructions later Sunday to say residents could store up tap water, which would be safe to drink until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Following the mixed messaging from city officials on Sunday regarding the viability of continuing to drink tap water, mayoral candidate and former city councilperson Helen Gym released a statement calling for additional transparency from Kenney, amongst others, in the midst of the crisis.
“There is no circumstance under which the City should announce that tap water may be unsafe two full days after they learned of possible contamination without a plan to provide safe water to every resident. The Mayor in particular sets the tone for the way the City handles emergencies, and must ensure that in uncertain times, there are contingency plans, clear messages, and reliable communication channels," Gym said. "He must reassure families that the City, no matter what, will guarantee access to something as fundamental as safe drinking water. Delayed, mixed messages don’t just risk inciting panic, they risk undermining public trust.”
