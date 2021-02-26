The city will ease some of its limits on events, outdoor dining and sports venues, Dr. Tom Farley, the Philadelphia health commissioner, announced Friday.
Starting on Monday, Philadelphia will relax restrictions on both indoor and outdoor events capacity to mirror Pennsylvania regulations.
“We'll be relaxing our restrictions to those state limits or something similar," Farley said. "If the state relaxes its restrictions further, we’ll consider if we want to match that."
Under the changes, retail settings and religious services are allowed to double their capacity limit from 10 people per 1,000 square feet to 20 people per 1,000 square feet. Senior centers are allowed to reopen for the first time since the start of the pandemic, although there will be a limit of 25 people to each room or group.
Farley said attendees and staff at the senior centers must be masked the entire time with either a KN95 mask, or double-masked with a procedure mask and a cloth mask.
The changes allow theaters and performance venues to expand to state capacity limits and also allow food service but only if diners sit in groups of four or fewer consistent with indoor dining guidance.
Restaurants can now allow up to six people per table outdoors only; there is no change for indoor dining, which remains at four people per table. Indoor and outdoor dining capacity limits are not changing.
“Restaurants in Philadelphia are currently limited to 25% capacity with the recent option added that they could go to 50% capacity if the restaurants meet our standards for high levels of ventilation,” Farley said.
Outdoor catered events, like celebrations and weddings, are now allowed to have a maximum capacity of 100 people.
For sporting events, gatherings will be allowed up to state limits — 2,500 total people for outdoor events, 500 total people for indoor events.
The Wells Fargo Center said it cannot welcome fans back for Wells Fargo or Sixers games yet because more than 500 employees are required onsite.
“We’re working day and night to ensure we can safely welcome fans back to Wells Fargo Center as soon as possible, and we’re encouraged by the city’s announcement today to align with the state’s permitted capacities,” Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center, said in response to the changes.
“Welcoming fans back to Wells Fargo Center would require more than 500 employees in the arena, so we’re not able to do that with our capacity limited to only 500 people, but we are in direct communication with city and state officials to determine when we can further increase our capacity and welcome fans back to the arena.”
Farley said all of the changes are dependent upon consistent and universal mask use.
“Masks are very effective at preventing this infection,” he said. “If people are not wearing masks, then the changes we are talking about here are not safe. So all this is going to mean that mask usage is required in all of these settings, with the exception of when food or drink is consumed.”
Indoor catered events are still not allowed.
