Jennersville Hospital

Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa. — WHYY Photo/Emma Lee

ChristianaCare plans to open up its West Grove Campus, once known as Jennersville Hospital, as a neighborhood hospital.

The Wilmington-based hospital system will offer emergency care, behavioral health services, diagnostic capabilities, and laboratory services. ChristianaCare is aiming to have the campus open as early as late 2024.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.