Keystone First has opened a new community wellness and opportunity center in the city of Chester.
The new 7,000 square feet center located at 1929 W. 9th Street will serve as a hub where people can receive information and get connected to resources.
“Our mission is to be help people get care, stay well and build healthy communities and this center is a physical location through which we will be able to address and help people with all three of those very important pieces of our mission,” said Joanne McFall, Keystone First market president.
Keystone First, a Medicaid managed care organization, has served the residents of Chester for more than 30 years. More than 13,000 Chester residents are currently covered under the organization's health plans.
“For all of these years we have been working very diligently to address the many barriers and challenges that prevent the members of Keystone First from engaging in health care and having positive health and life outcomes,” McFall stated.
“We really felt that it was time for us to have a brick and mortar presence in the community.”
The center's first major initiative is lead poisoning prevention. During the screenings, which will be held every Wednesday throughout the month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., young children will be tested for elevated lead levels. The screening initiative comes as 80 percent of the Delaware Valley apartments and homes and likely to have lead based-paint, according to Meg Grant, director of community relations for Keystone First. McFall says the center offers parents a place where they can learn about the importance of checking their homes for lead and getting their children tested for lead exposure.
Lead poisoning can cause reading and learning disabilities, impaired hearing, IQ deficiencies, hyperactivity and other behavioral problems, all considered to be irreversible.
The screenings will be provided in partnership with organizations such as the Delaware County Lead Poisoning Prevention Coalition, the Chester Health Department, the Delaware County Foundation and Crozer Health System.
The center will feature a range of services including educational classes, a food program where residents can receive pantry items and art, exercise and music offerings.
“We’ll be working with a lot of community partners to really make sure we have the programs that the Chester city residents really want,” Grant stated.
A grand opening celebration will be held at the center at 11 a.m. on March 9.
