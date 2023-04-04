Kneading dough STOCK

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to flour, and it's urging people not to eat or play with uncooked dough or batter.

 Shutterstock

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to flour, and it's urging people not to eat or play with uncooked dough or batter.

A dozen illnesses -- including three hospitalizations -- have been reported in connection with the outbreak, spanning 11 states. However, the CDC says that the scale of the outbreak is probably much larger than the number of reported cases suggests.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.