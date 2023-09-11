Vaccine

An independent panel of vaccine experts will meet today to make recommendations for who should get the updated Covid-19 vaccine.

KoldoyChris/Moment RF/Getty Images

A panel of experts that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its vaccine recommendations is meeting Tuesday to consider how safe and effective three updated COVID-19 vaccines — including the two recently authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration — may be for Americans over the fall and winter.

The meeting follows Monday’s move by the US Food and Drug Administration to green-light Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s updated vaccinations. Novavax’s vaccine is under review by the FDA for authorization in people 12 and older.

CNN

