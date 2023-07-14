Doctor

Over the past few years, marijuana use has been landing more young people in the hospital, according to a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Published on Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the report analyzed nearly 540,000 cases nationwide where people under 25 years old wound up in a hospital due to complications from cannabis use. From 2019 to 2022, the researchers found that cannabis-related emergency department visits increased overall among kids, teens, and young adults.

