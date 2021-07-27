The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. BDCC will continue offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. BDCC will continue home vaccinations to meet the continued demand. Vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below. To help eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine in Philadelphia, Uber is proving a free $50 round-trip ride to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any BDCC clinic, using Promo Code: 10MVBDC.
DATES: Tuesday, July 27; Thursday, July 29
TIME: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
COVID-19: Vaccination
