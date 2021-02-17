The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is conducting a 24-hour vaccination clinic for people in phase 1b who reside in some of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.
The clinic will be held from Feb. 19 at noon to Feb. 20 at noon at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St. No appointments are necessary and the clinic is first come, first serve.
The BDCC is also working with Esperanza and Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation to make sure that the Latino and Asian communities are being vaccinated during the clinic.
The organization is prioritizing the following zip codes: 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151 and 19153,
According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, these zip codes are where COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the communities and there are low vaccination rates.
State representatives host free COVID-19 testing in North Philadelphia
State Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Danilo Burgos, both (D-Phila.), are teaming up to provide free COVID-19 testing in North Philadelphia, with the goal of offsetting the disparities in testing among Black and Latino communities.
The testing will be held in partnership with the Latino Connection and funded by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and will take place on Feb. 20 and March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Norris Square Park, 2100 N. Howard St.. Spanish-speaking staff and volunteers will also be on-site.
“This pandemic has widened the gap in many long existing systemic disparities that are influenced by race, ethnicity and socioeconomics; and as relief measures such as testing availability and vaccinations are deployed, we’re still seeing how these factors dictate who benefits and who doesn’t,” Kenyatta, who represents North Philadelphia’s 181st Legislative District said in a news release.
“Testing remains among one of the best ways to protect ourselves and our communities, and Representative Burgos and I are aiming to close the gap by making testing free and accessible to communities hardest hit by this health crisis.”
