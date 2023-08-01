organ transplant

Congress has voted in favor of legislation that would open up the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network to a competitive contract process.

For the first time, the national Organ Procurement and Transplant Network may be opened up to organizations other than the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing.

The system has only ever been managed by UNOS, which has drawn criticism for its handling of organs, long waitlists for transplants and the number of deaths among people waiting: about 6,000 per year. More than 100,000 people in the United States are now waiting for an organ transplant.

