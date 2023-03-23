Autism Estimate

FILE - Deleah Payne, 12, center, spends time with her mother Delisa, right, and 6-year-old sister Delynn, left, as they watch movie clips on their living room television in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2019. Deleah and Delynn were both diagnosed with autism. For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Sam Owens/Evansville Courier & Press via AP, File)

NEW YORK — For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Among all U.S. 8-year-olds, 1 in 36 had autism in 2020, the CDC estimated. That's up from 1 in 44 two years earlier.

