Pregnant women who use cannabis may increase the risk of autism and other adverse outcomes for their child, according to an article published by the Journal of the American Medical Association last week.
The article by three doctors said that “cannabis is now the most commonly used federally-illegal drug in pregnancy, with an incidence of 7% among pregnant individuals in 2017, an increase from 3.4% in 2002.” In some areas of the country, the rate is as high as 25%-30%.
Many pregnant women are using cannabis — also called pot, marijuana, weed or grass — to alleviate symptoms of nausea, insomnia, pain and stress, according to the article by Dr. Jamie Lo and Dr. Jason Hedge, both of Oregon Health and Science University, and Dr. Torri Metz of the University of Utah.
They said clinicians need to do more to counsel patients regarding the use of cannabis during pregnancy.
On a positive note, the article said the use of alcohol and nicotine products during pregnancy has decreased.
The increase in the potency of cannabis and the prevalence of prenatal cannabis use is partly due to “changing legalization patterns leading to greater availability and perceived safety,” the authors wrote. “To date, 38 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized medical cannabis and 23 states and the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational cannabis.”
Autism is just one of the risks for children whose mothers used marijuana during pregnancy, Lo said. Autism refers to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the Centers for Disease Control, a group of developmental disorders encompassing social and communication challenges and repetitive behaviors.
An autism diagnosis can occur at any age including adulthood but most diagnosis occur by age 8, and sometimes by age 2. Today, being autistic is usually referred to as being “on the spectrum,” the term used for all types of autism regardless of severity.
The CDC estimates that one in every 54 children in the United States has ASD. The disorder can affect people of every demographic, but boys are four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with ASD.
The CDC says that symptoms of autism in children often include “missing development milestones or arriving at them later than usual; avoiding eye contact; disliking being held or cuddled; not responding to people when spoken to — but still responding to other noises; repeating words, phrases or actions; learning skills — and then losing them; not liking playing ‘pretend’; struggling with changes to their routine.”
People who are not diagnosed with autism until adulthood may also have overlapping issues like anxiety or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the CDC. Symptoms of autism in adults can include: missing social cues; avoiding eye contact; difficulty reading body language; misunderstanding figures of speech; struggling with changes to routine; and feeling over-stimulated.
African-American and Latino children were overall less likely to be identified as having autism than white children, as of 2019, according to the Autism and Developmental Disability Monitoring (ADDM) Network. However, ADDM noted that “these differences suggest that Black and Latino children face socio-economic or other barriers that lead to a lack of — or delayed — access to evaluation, diagnosis and services.”
Earlier this year, manufacturers of pain relievers and cough-and-cold medications faced lawsuits after research indicated children prenatally exposed to acetaminophen were more likely to suffer from ADHD and autism than other children.
Pre-natal cannabis exposure has also been associated with ADHD as well as symptoms of psychopathology including psychotic-like experiences, attention problems/short-term memory loss; increased anxiety in children; and social problems, the JAMA article said. And the drug has been linked to sudden infant death syndrome and “a greater risk of small for gestational age, preterm birth, low-birth weight, and death within one year of birth,” the article said.
The heart and lungs may be affected by smoking cannabis, according to the CDC. Specifically, it can increase the risk of bronchitis, and scar small blood vessels. Smoking marijuana can also increase the risk for stroke, heart disease and other vascular diseases, says the CDC. Marijuana use has also been linked to depression, suicide and schizophrenia. Scientists don’t yet know whether marijuana use directly causes those health issues, but it may make symptoms more severe.
There were over 48.2 million cannabis users in the United States in 2019, according to the CDC. And according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a surprising 5% of new marijuana users are age 65 and older, and 10% of users are age 60-64.
Currently, in Pennsylvania, medical cannabis is legal for a limited 23 medical conditions with a prescription from an authorized doctor. The patient receives a state-issued medical marijuana card that is renewable for a $50 fee.
There are over 300 nicknames for cannabis, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), including alfalfa, hemp, herb and mary jane.
