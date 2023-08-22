Pregnant women who use cannabis may increase the risk of autism and other adverse outcomes for their child, according to an article published by the Journal of the American Medical Association last week.

The article by three doctors said that “cannabis is now the most commonly used federally-illegal drug in pregnancy, with an incidence of 7% among pregnant individuals in 2017, an increase from 3.4% in 2002.” In some areas of the country, the rate is as high as 25%-30%.

