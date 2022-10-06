Abortion Clinic Closures

FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades in Savannah, Ga., is pictured on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to an analysis released Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, at least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, 2022. The Guttmacher Institute’s analysis examines the impact of state laws on access to U.S. abortion in the 100 days since that landmark decision. The number of abortion clinics in these states dropped in that time from 79 to 13 and all 13 of the remaining ones are in Georgia. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

 Russ Bynum

The Associated Press 

