The main purpose of sports drinks is to restore water and electrolytes lost during exercise and sweating.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on the US Food and Drug Administration to investigate the high caffeine content of the Prime Energy drink and the company’s marketing efforts to children.

This beverage, which is sold in cans, contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces, which is equal to the caffeine content of nearly two Red Bulls or an entire six-pack of Coca-Cola. Prime also sells another drink, Hydration, which is sold in bottles, that is similar in appearance to Energy but does not have caffeine.

