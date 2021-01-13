The American Heart Association has received a $1 million gift from the Andréa W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation to address health equity in North Philadelphia.
A stroke survivor, Andréa Frazier is a longtime volunteer of the American Heart Association and recently joined the Southeastern Pennsylvania Board of Directors. She is an interior designer, former adjunct professor and law school administrator.
Kenneth Frazier is chairman and CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co.
Their foundation’s gift was made to the American Heart Association’s Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund named after the former CEO of Kaiser Permanente. The fund invests in evidence based, community driven entrepreneurial solutions that address social determinants of health.
The contribution will be directed in two rounds of funding to local nonprofits and social entrepreneurs working to improve access to health care, food and housing and economic empowerment in North Philadelphia.
“Social and economic determinants have a profound impact on health outcomes in our communities,” Andréa and Ken Frazier said in a joint statement.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help support the Tyson Fund as it implements entrepreneurial solutions to address this issue.”
“Throughout his life, Bernard J. Tyson worked to broaden access to the health care system and we are pleased to support the continuation of his legacy in North Philadelphia, a community in which in our family has deep roots.”
The Fraziers’ support has helped the American Heart Association place 10 commercial refrigerators at food pantries, provide 60 home health kits to hypertensive patients at federally qualified health centers and help fund the Association’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
“We are so grateful to Andrea and Ken Frazier for their ongoing support of the American Heart Association and their commitment to investing in social impact funding in their own community,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association.
“We are excited for the Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund to complement the work of the Frazier Family Coalition for Stroke Education and Prevention powered by Jefferson Health and Temple Health. What an incredible way to honor their friend, the late Bernard J. Tyson and to further his legacy of social justice and health equity.”
According to the American Heart Association, Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga, Sharswood-Stanton and Strawberry Mansion neighborhoods rank among the lowest in the city for both length of life and quality of life, as well as health factors such as the physical environment and social and economic factors.
Local for profit and nonprofit organizations operating in the Nicetown-Tioga, Sharswood-Stanton and Strawberry Mansion neighborhoods can visit https://www.heart.org/en/bernard-j-tyson-fund to submit expressions of interest for funding starting Jan. 13.
A virtual town hall event will be held on Feb. 11 to gain community input and to help identify where additional support is needed to scale impact. Funding decisions will be announced in the spring of 2021.
