Dr. Beverly G. Coleman is breaking glass ceilings as a radiologist and ultrasound expert.
She is the first African American to be elected president of the American College of Radiology in its nearly 100-year history.
"I may be the first but I won’t be the last," Coleman said as she reflected on her historic appointment. "The most important thing is to break through that glass ceiling. I am honored to serve and I think that I will bring my experience to the table."
Coleman assumed her role May 18 and will serve for one year. She will be traveling the country and internationally to speak about the organization’s work in radiology.
"The most important thing that I think I could do is to pave the way for so many young people to come behind me. That is my hope," she said.
Coleman has served on the ACR Board of Chancellors as the chair of the ACR Commission on Ultrasound from 2014 to 2020. She is a former president of the Society of Radiologists in Ultrasound and chair of the National Medical Association Section on Radiology and Radiation Oncology. Coleman is also a member of American Association of Women Radiologists.
"Dr. Coleman is an inspiring leader who has served with distinction in her many ACR, academic and professional roles,” said Dr. William T. Thorwarth Jr., chief executive officer of the ACR, in a news statement. “We look forward to her continued exemplary leadership in her role as ACR president.”
Coleman is the first director of fetal imaging at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment (CFDT) and inaugural holder of the Beverly Gilbert Coleman Endowed Chair in Fetal Imaging. She’s been at Children’s Hospital since 2014, after retiring as emeritus professor at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP).
Coleman received her medical degree from Harvard University in 1974 and completed a residency in radiology, followed by a fellowship at HUP. She started at HUP in 1978 when she was appointed to the faculty.
The 72-year-old Arkansas native has more than three decades of experience and has worked with the CFDT since it opened in 1995.
Coleman’s work at CHOP entails taking care of pregnant mothers whose babies may have an abnormality such as brain disease, heart disease or spinal issues. She does specialty imaging to diagnosis what is wrong with the babies and works closely with surgeons who provide fetal surgeries.
“At Children’s we actually do surgery on fetuses before birth and we do all kinds of procedures,” Coleman explained. “We do some really incredible, innovative work.”
Some of the center's procedures involve surgeons removing masses from lungs or doing spinal corrective surgeries on babies before they are born.
Coleman said she enjoys interacting with her patients and trying to put them at ease. She recalled the experience of working with a mother who was concerned that her baby would be born with Down Syndrome. Coleman determined that her patient's baby did not have Down Syndrome and the baby was ultimately named Cole in her honor.
“I enjoy what I do because I think I was put on this earth to help people and that is what I am going to try to keep doing as long I can do it,” she said.
