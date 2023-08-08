air pollution

Pedestrians are pictured here at Washington Square Park as smoke from Canada wildfires blankets New York on June 7.

Antibiotic resistance is on the rise around the world, and there may be a surprising reason why: air pollution.

In a study published Monday in the journal Lancet Planetary Health, scientists saw a connection between these two seemingly different phenomena.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.