ADHD Link Mental Illness

Clinicians could use the study's findings to do early screenings of patients with ADHD for symptoms of depression, anorexia and suicidal ideation, said lead author Dennis Freuer of the University of Augsburg.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is associated with a higher incidence of depression, anorexia or post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the risk of suicide attempts, a new study found. A neurodevelopmental condition, ADHD is a pattern of hyperactivity, inattention and impulsive behavior that interferes with daily functioning or development.

People with ADHD were 30% more likely to attempt suicide and 9% more likely to develop major depression, according to the study, which could only show associations and not prove a direct cause and effect. Once those with ADHD developed depression, they were then 42% more likely to try to take their own life.

CNN 

