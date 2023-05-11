Women's clinic exam room

A general view of an exam room inside the Hope Clinic For Women in Granite City, Illinois, on June 27, 2022. - Abortion is now banned in Missouri. Now, the two nearest clinics are in Illinois: Hope Clinic for Women ten miles (16 kilometers) away in Granite City and Planned Parenthood 15 miles away in Fairview Heights, which was opened in 2019 in anticipation of the ban. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

 ANGELA WEISS

A new report says there was a "sharp increase" in violence at abortion clinics in 2022, the year when Roe v. Wade was overturned, ending the federal right to an abortion. A disproportionate increase occurred in states that protect abortion rights, according to the National Abortion Federation, a professional association for abortion providers.

In its annual report on violence, the federation says there were more major incidents at abortion clinics, including arson, burglaries, death threats and invasions last year than in 2021. There were decreases in trespassing and assault and battery, which the federation attributes to clinic closures.

