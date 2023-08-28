PrEPVacc

A nurse prepares a dose of a trial HIV vaccine as part of the PrEPVacc study in Masaka, Uganda on March 17, 2022.

A novel trial that has been described as “the last roll of the dice” for a generation of HIV vaccines has entered its latter stages.

Called PrEPVacc, the trial is testing two vaccines alongside two forms of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to test vaccine efficacy while offering protection to prevent the spread of HIV.

