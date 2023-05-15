baby formula

The recall impacts Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula.

A Gerber infant formula under voluntary recall for possible contamination with a germ that can seriously sicken babies was distributed to some US retailers even after the initial notice, according a release shared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Ireland-based Perrigo Company, which first issued the recall in March "out of an abundance of caution," had said some products could be contaminated with the pathogenic Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, according to the release.

