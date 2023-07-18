Gun safety video

Kids who watched a short gun safety video were less likely to touch a gun they found and pull the trigger, a new study finds.

Sixty seconds might be all it takes to keep some kids safer around guns, a new study suggests.

The new report, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, explored how short safety videos can cause children to behave around firearms. Among more than 220 kids who participated in the study, those who watched a gun safety video were less likely to touch guns they found and pull the trigger – and more likely to tell an adult.

