A view of the Philadelphia skyline from the 52nd Street station on the Market-Frankford elevated line in West Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

A new city health center is coming to Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, an area that residents and community leaders say has become a primary care desert.

At the site of the former Holiday Thriftway, city officials said the new health center will be strategically located directly across from the Frankford Transportation Center in order to maximize access to care for people who need it most.

