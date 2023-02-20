Home Births

In this photo provided by Mark Godbolt Jr., his wife, Jade Godbolt, nurses her newborn child at their Dallas-area home in October 2022. She and her husband chose a home birth for their third child. Godbolt, 31, says there were no complications and she and her son are doing well. "I believed that my body could do what it was made to do and I wanted to be in the comfort of my home to do that,'' she said. (Mark Godbolt Jr. via AP)

 Mark Godbolt Jr.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.