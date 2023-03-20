Diabetes Screening

FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

More than half the world's population age 5 and older - 51 percent, or more than 4 billion people - are projected to be overweight or obese by 2035, according to a report from the World Obesity Federation. By comparison, 2.6 billion people worldwide (38 percent of the population) were overweight or obese in 2020. Obesity alone is expected to rise from 14 percent in 2020 to 24 percent, or nearly 2 billion people, by 2035.

The steepest increase is expected among youths ages 5 to 19, with the predicted obesity rate among boys doubling from 10 to 20 percent and more than doubling among girls, rising from 8 to 18 percent.

The Washington Post 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.