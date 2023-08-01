Every weekday, Maddi Todd wakes up at 4:30 a.m. and is out the door by 5 to start her day.

She’s at the gym before the sun rises, starting on the treadmill before lifting weights. She goes home to make breakfast, feed her pets, tidy up her apartment and settle in for the day ahead.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.