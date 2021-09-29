Four years ago, Andrea Custis, president of the Urban League of Philadelphia and her team, analyzed health and wellness data from the city’s poorest ZIP codes and found that there were significant health disparities among African Americans.
“When we pulled the data it showed that people that looked like me have the highest level of heart disease," she said. "People who looked like me have the highest level of obesity. People who looked like me have the highest rate of diabetes. Four years, later I can tell you there is very little change in those percentages by those ZIP codes."
Monday afternoon she lauded leaders of Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson Health and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. for launching the $3 million “Closing the Gap” project that seeks to collaborate with community partners in addressing cardiovascular health disparities.
Led by Jefferson's Philadelphia Collaborative for Health Equity, the initiative is focusing on the most impacted ZIP codes in North and South Philadelphia — 19121, 19132, 19133, 19141 and 19148 — where about 200,000 people live.
Closing the Gap will use the resources of the Jefferson/Temple Frazier Family Coalition for Stroke Education and Prevention in North Philadelphia and Jefferson’s Hansjörg Wyss Wellness Center in South Philadelphia to provide resources and support to promote better cardiovascular health outcomes in those communities.
“Philadelphia is rich in pride. It’s rich in culture. It’s rich in history. It’s rich in health care institutions — yet we’ve not translated that richness to improve the health outcomes of our most vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Sandra E. Brooks, chief community health equity officer, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, during a kickoff event Monday afternoon at Jones Memorial Baptist Church in North Philadelphia.
“We’re focusing on cardiovascular disease because we know that cardiovascular disease accounts for nearly a quarter of a percentage of deaths and are a major cause of disability.”
“And because the drivers of uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes that lead to adverse outcomes are driven by structural barriers, difficulty in accessing quality health care, good food and the historically disinvestment and exclusion we aim to focus on these areas and tap into community partners that know these communities best,” Brooks continued.
Dr. David Platt, vice president and head of the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Medical Unit at Novartis, said the project reflects the joint commitment to address heart health disparities in communities that are most in need.
“We believe that population health collaborations like this are absolutely essential to bending the curve of life and addressing some of the biggest public health concerns that are facing our country right now," he said.
“At Jefferson we’ve put a stake in the ground: We have to reduce the ZIP code gap in health outcomes,” said Dr. Stephen K. Klasko, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health.
“The solution is creative collaboration with our communities and with future-thinking organizations like Novartis," he said. "Health inequity is the greatest challenge we face today, and this initiative will make a difference.”
