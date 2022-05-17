Roughly 3.4 million U.S. residents will be diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, according to estimates compiled by the American Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncologists.
The vast majority (3.3 million) will have basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma, while the others (99,780 people) will have melanoma - the less common but more dangerous type of skin cancer. Cancer experts predict that 7,650 residents will die of melanoma this year.
Overall, about 20 percent of Americans develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetime - men more often than women, but women generally at a younger age than men. Anyone can develop skin cancer, regardless of skin color.
Skin cancer ranks as the most common cancer in the United States, but it also is considered the most preventable. Most of the time, skin cancer develops because of overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, either from the sun or from an artificial source such as a sun lamp or tanning bed. UV rays damage skin cells, causing abnormal cells to form, rapidly divide and spread.
Treatment varies by a skin cancer's type and stage, but common methods include surgery to shave or cut away the cancerous tissue or freezing (known as cryosurgery) to destroy the tissue.
Preventing the development of skin cancer starts by protecting the skin from UV rays. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, that means avoiding indoor tanning and, when outdoors, seeking shade whenever possible, wearing protective clothing, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat, and applying a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher to all skin not covered by clothing.
All exposure to UV rays - not just sunburn and blistering but tanning, too - can lead to skin cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.