Maternity care mistreatment cdc

A new CDC report found many women in the US were mistreated or faced discrimination while receiving maternity care.

About 1 in 5 women were mistreated while receiving maternity care, and nearly a third faced discrimination, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The negative experiences were even more common for Black, Hispanic and multiracial mothers: About 30% of Black and Hispanic mothers reported mistreatment during maternity care, and about 40% reported discrimination.

