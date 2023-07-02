Law School

Ciara, Celine and Matthew at his law school commencement on May 17. — Genise Thomas

Matthew Graham owes his new career path to his fraternity brothers and Thurgood Marshall, the late Supreme Court justice.

Marshall, also a member of the Black fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha, was a civil rights leader who became the first Black justice on the Supreme Court. Marshall’s story convinced Graham he, too, could become a lawyer.

