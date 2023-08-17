LAHAINA, Hawaii — Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being "victimized" by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from deadly wildfires that incinerated a historic island community and killed more than 100 people.

Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina, even as he acknowledged the move would likely face legal challenges.

The Associated Press 

