The AP Interview Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during an interview with the Associated Press on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

 Dita Alangkara

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable — even if that means Donald Trump.

"Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may," Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she was attending a regional summit.

The Associated Press 

