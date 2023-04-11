Gun violence in the US

Most families in the United States have been affected by a gun-related incident, according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Worry and fear about gun violence are widespread in the United States, where most families have been affected by a gun-related incident, according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Nearly 1 in 5 adults has had a family member killed by a gun, including in homicide and suicide. About as many adults have been personally threatened with a gun, and about 1 in 6 adults has witnessed an injury from a shooting, the survey found.

