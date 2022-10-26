EPA Electric School Buses

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, during a tour of electric school buses at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Va., May 20, 2022. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states are receiving grants totaling nearly $1 billion to purchase nearly 2,500 "clean" school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 Jacquelyn Martin

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.