Gov. Wolf, health officials provides update on COVID-19

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 2,719 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases since the outbreak began in the city to 74,050.
City health officials reported that 22 people died from coronavirus-related illness, bringing the total number of people in the city who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 2,055.
Approximately 46% of people who died were long-term care facility residents.
A total of 873 people in the region are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness with a 101 people being treated with ventilators.
Statewide update
After a weekend of record-setting COVID-19 numbers in western Pennsylvania and across the state, Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky provided an update Monday about COVID-19.
“Pennsylvania, we have a problem,” Wolf said during the news conference. “And we have to work together to address this pandemic.”
Wolf warmed that if Pennsylvania residents do not take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, hospitals and healthcare systems will become overwhelmed.
“If COVID cases continue to climb at the same rate they’re growing now, demand for hospital beds and resources will continue to grow and could overwhelm our hospitals and health care workers,” Wolf said.
“If that happens, it will affect everyone who needs emergency care — and again, not just the COVID patients. It will affect all aspects of emergency care and all aspects of our healthcare systems’ ability to respond.
“We can stop the spread of the COVID-19 if we work together, so please stay home,” he added. “If you need to leave home please wear a mask and do not attend gatherings with people outside your household.”
Last week southwestern Pennsylvania was struggling with staffing and a third or more of the hospitals in the region will soon experience staffing shortages. Levine said residents must continue to follow the guidelines to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
“It is up to all residents in Pennsylvania to help flatten the curve once again by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and only making necessary trips to stores,” Levine said.
There have been 426,444 reported cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials reported 6,330 new COVID-19 cases Monday, in addition to 8,630 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 14,960 additional positive cases.
State health officials said there are 11,373 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, with 69 deaths reported Sunday and 42 deaths reported Monday, a total of 111 new deaths reported.
A total of 5,300 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness. Of those, 1,107 were in an intensive care unit.
“We have to commit to protecting one another until the vaccine becomes widely available,” Wolf said. “If you didn’t know how urgent this situation was before, please pay attention now. We must stop the spread of COVID-19.”
