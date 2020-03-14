Gov. Tom Wolf announced that two more counties will be under an order aimed at aggressively mitigating the number of coronavirus cases in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Currently, the state has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Starting Sunday, Bucks and Chester counties will be under the same order as Delaware and Montgomery counties recommending that nonessential public spaces and businesses close.
Essential infrastructure and retail, including grocery stories, gas stations and pharmacies, will stay open.
“If we can slow the spread of this virus, we can flatten the curve or we can keep an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from needing the kind of emergency treatment at the same time,” Wolf said. “It’s going to overwhelm our health care system. This is what we need to do and we need to do it now, by instead of having a steady stream of patients over time, health care providers can provide the highest level of care to everyone right now, and that’s going to save lives.”
Wolf urged that Pennsylvanians avoid public spaces if they can at this time.
The governor also applauded businesses and organizations that are stepping up to the challenge to help prevent the spread of the virus. Many grocery stores are cutting their in-person hours while restaurants are offering more takeout options, despite the serious economical impact it will have on them.
The Pennsylvania primary is a little more than a month away, on April 28. Wolf said during Saturday’s press conference that it’s too far away at this point to make a decision on postponing that, as Louisiana did for its planned April 4 primary election. One thing that’s been discussed, Wolf said, is relaxing the state’s mail-in ballot laws. Those ballots currently cannot be counted until the polls close on Election Day, but Wolf said there are discussions going on to relax that so ballots submitted days ahead can be counted earlier as to avoid delayed results.
“I want to keep our democracy alive,” Wolf said.
As for Bucks County’s special election for the state’s 18th Legislative District, scheduled for Tuesday, Wolf said, “It’s safe to say we will move that one back,” but that no clear decision has been made yet.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf issued a shutdown order for Bucks County because of the spread of the coronavirus, state House Speaker Mike Turzai has declined to postpone a special election in Bensalem that is scheduled for Tuesday.
On Friday, Wolf said holding the election would be a bad idea and indicated there was agreement among state leaders that it should be postponed. And on Saturday, he included Bucks in the list of counties in which he is ordering nonessential businesses to close.
But to delay the election, Wolf, a Democrat, needed cooperation from Turzai, an Allegheny County Republican.
In a statement Saturday, Turzai said that three special elections scheduled for Tuesday — in Bucks County, Westmoreland County, and a district that includes parts of Butler and Mercer Counties — would go on.
“The impact of the COVID-19 virus is being felt by all of us, and I applaud the statewide efforts to practice social distancing and increased disinfecting in public spaces. These same practices will be in place on Election Day, but they do not require the rescheduling of the special elections,” Turzai said. “When you consider that absentee ballots have already been applied for and returned, these elections are already underway.”
The race for House District 18 in Bensalem pits Republican K.C. Tomlinson against Democrat Harold Hayes. They are vying to replace Republican Gene DiGirolamo, who resigned to become a county commissioner.
School District of Philadelphia announces free meals plan
The School District of Philadelphia announced Saturday a full list of the 30 schools where families can pick up “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches while all public schools in the city — and statewide — are closed for two weeks. These sites will be open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. You can find the full listing as well as the list of 50 city-owned Parks & Recreation facilities that will be open for limited programming and meals here.
The Parks & Rec facilities, which include gyms and recreation centers, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. These sites will be spaces for students 18 and under to come in for limited drop-in activities and meals at 3 p.m. The facilities will be staffed by Parks & Rec employees, but should not be considered a substitute for child care.
Parks & Rec’s six older-adult centers will open on a regular schedule (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for meal service.
With the exception of those facilities, all other Parks & Rec locations will be closed citywide starting Monday, March 16, including environmental education centers and ice rinks. A map of the open locations is also available here.
The department serves over 1 million meals per year to children in the city, according to Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.
New details about COVID-19 in the city
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley provided some details about the new city case announced Saturday, bringing the total in the city to four. The woman in her 30s had recently traveled to an affected area. She is in self-isolation at home.
Farley added that little by little, the city and state are gradually increasing their availability of COVID-19 testing.
Laboratories that are now providing testing include:
- The state Health Department’s laboratory in Exton
- Two commercial laboratories through LabCorp and Quest
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- University of Pennsylvania’s hospital’s laboratory is also able to do a very limited amount of testing. Currently, it’s only available to the hospital’s patients who are critically ill, but Farley said that capacity may change over time. This lab is not taking referrals at this time.
Farley said that Friday the city received 15 test results, 12 of which were negative and three that were positive.
“We know we aren’t testing enough people,” Farley said. “We want to test more each time. We want to track that over time as a measure of how much we’ve been able to improve the accessibility of testing.”
He said city health officials had a phone call Friday with several managers of nursing homes in Philadelphia to ensure they are taking extra precautions to protect their residents. The facilities’ managers were told they should not be allowing any visitors at this time, and that staff should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift.
City Managing Director Brian Abernathy also announced that at the end of service Saturday, the Philadelphia Free Library system will close for public service. Staff will still be expected to report for work on Monday.
