Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell, sits in session in the House Chambers at the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 20, 2023. Campbell, a Republican lawmaker in Tennessee resigned Thursday, April 20, 2023 due to an ethics violation involving the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy.(Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Tennessee House Representative Scotty Campbell resigned from his seat Thursday following a report that he violated the General Assembly policy on workplace discrimination and harassment, according to a subcommittee's memorandum and a copy of the Republican's resignation letter.

"Based on the completed staff investigation, the Ethics Subcommittee finds that Representative Campbell violated the Policy" against workplace discrimination and harassment, the memorandum from the workplace discrimination and harassment subcommittee states.

