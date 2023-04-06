Syndication: The Tennessean

Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville hold their hands up as they exit the House chamber doors at Tennessee state Capitol Building in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023. Republicans began the process of expelling the three. RANK 1 knox Capitol Tenn 3 005

 Nicole Hester / The Tennessean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands flocked to the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday to support the three Democratic lawmakers facing possible expulsion for their role in a gun control demonstration, cheering and chanting outside the House chamber so loud that it drowned out proceedings.

The GOP-dominated House is set to vote on whether to oust Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, an extraordinary move that the chamber has used only a handful of times since the Civil War.

The Associated Press 

