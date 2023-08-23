Election 2024 Debate

MILWAUKEE — Nearly all of the Republican presidential candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump said they would support the former president if he is the party's nominee even if he is convicted in a court of law as they gathered on stage for the first time.

The question came nearly an hour into Wednesday night's first primary debate hosted by Fox News Channel in Milwaukee and a day before Trump, who declined to participate, is set to surrender in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn the state's 2020 election.

