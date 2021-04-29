The FBI’s Wednesday raids on Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office are a stunning reversal for a former law-and-order mayor and crusading federal prosecutor who perp-walked accused insider traders off Wall Street trading floors in the 1980s.
Legal experts say the search warrant Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed on Giuliani suggests charges will soon be brought as part of a long-running investigation into his work in Ukraine, including attempts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.
“It’s a clear indication that they’re very close to indicting him,” said Danya Perry, a former federal prosecutor. “Much thought has gone into this, and executing the search warrant is almost the last step in the playbook.”
Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing by his client.
“Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical,” Costello said in a statement.
The investigation is being conducted by the same Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office that Giuliani once led. Before winning office as New York City’s 107th mayor in 1993, he made his name as a prosecutor who took on the mob, corrupt politicians and some of the biggest names on Wall Street. He famously directed federal agents to make their arrests on trading floors.
“It is really extraordinary,” said Stephen Gillers, a New York University law professor. “He was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He was associate attorney general for the United States. He was a presidential candidate. To me this is a stunning moment in the fall of a man’s life and late in a lawyer’s career.”
Yet the FBI search warrant is also just the latest blow Giuliani’s image as “America’s Mayor” has taken since he became a fierce loyalist and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump. Giuliani pushed Trump’s claims of a stolen election in courtrooms, in the parking lot of a suburban Philadelphia landscaping company and at a Nov. 19 Washington press conference, with sweat and hair dye memorably running down the sides of his face. He also spoke at the Washington rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
People familiar with the matter said the Justice Department under Trump declined to authorize a warrant on Giuliani. Costello said Wednesday the decision to move forward now showed the warrant was politically motivated. Giuliani’s son Andrew, who has suggested he may run for New York governor, called the search “disgusting” and likewise accused the Biden Justice Department of playing politics.
“If this happens to the former president’s lawyer, this could happen to any American,” he said. “Enough is enough.”
Gillers said he doubted that argument would gain much traction. “Given all the Constitutional protections against risk of error, it will be impossible for Giuliani to argue this is a fake investigation, that it’s politically motivated,” said Gillers. “It doesn’t mean he won’t say that, but the government has to produce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.