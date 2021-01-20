President Joe Biden’s inauguration had a bit of Philly Flavor to it. One of America’s oldest African American scouting organizations, Germantown’s Boy Scout Troop 358, was part of a virtual “Parade Across America” to celebrate the transition of presidential power.
Wednesday marked the third time the local scouting troop participated in a presidential inauguration.
“I was really surprised they picked us to participate because our troop had done it before in the past. So I was really excited to do it,” said troop member Jabril Williams.
An Eagle Scout, Williams and the rest of his troop represented Pennsylvania in the virtual “Parade Across America”. The online event featured performances from communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrating America’s heroes, the diversity of our nation, its heritage, and the country’s resilience.
For their part in the parade, the young boys recreated a Philadelphia tradition on the Art Museum steps.
“We ran up and did our best version of the Rocky dance because it’s a Philly thing," Williams said. "We had our arms in the air and jumped up and down, then we saluted to President Biden."
Because of the pandemic, the parade was virtual but the 16 year-old Williams didn’t let that temper his excitement.
“Taping was a good replacement for not being there," he said. "I was really happy that I got to see my friends. I haven’t them in a while, so it was great meeting up with them, plus the video was a success. That was nice."
The virtual crowd was entertained by DJ Cassidy, who introduced Earth, Wind & Fire to digitally perform "Sing a Song" before moving on to Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge, who led a massive sing-a-long to Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" with the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Washington Chorus and Philly's own Triumph Baptist Church Choir.
