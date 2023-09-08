In Georgia Case Against Superstar Rapper, Hints of How Trump Case Could Unfold

Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

ATLANTA — A report released on Friday revealed that a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators.

The nine-page report showed jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 who were charged along with former President Donald Trump. The names of those not indicted included Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

