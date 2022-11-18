Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
- ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
-
-
- 0
Watch live coverage as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a floor speech on her future plans as NBC News projects Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives next year.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeff Brown set to announce run for mayor
- Philly political consultant charged with forging thousands of signatures in 2019 primary
- Woman enjoys life at her own pace as she turns 108
- Center for Anti-Racism opens at Temple University
- Pa. House of Representatives votes to impeach DA Larry Krasner
- City of Philadelphia requests input for 2024 budget
- First-time Philly home buyers feeling the pinch of historic mortgage rates, high prices
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.